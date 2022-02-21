OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband to hit the Indian market by March 2022

Audio player loading…

It seems that OnePlus is planning to launch a new neckband style earphone named OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 in India. The earphone is going to be the successor of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z which was launched back in 2020.

In a report published in MySmartPrice, it has been mentioned that the earphones have made their appearance on the Bluetooth SIG certification website carrying the model number E305A. Furthermore, the India launch timeline of the earphone has also been revealed. High chances are that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will be rolled out by March 2022.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 expected pricing

The Bluetooth SIG listing of the upcoming neckbands by OnePlus has not revealed any key details regarding the wearable. Speculations are that more details related to the earphones will surface online as soon as the launch approaches. In terms of pricing, we can expect them to be priced between Rs 1,999 to Rs 2,499.

What can we expect from OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2?

OnePlus has been the pioneer in the neckband market as it introduced the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z with the dual device switch. Furthermore, the features were seen in neckbands from Realme and the recently launched Oppo Enco M32. Now, talking about the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, the certification has also revealed that the earphone will support Bluetooth 5.0.

Moreover, the ergonomics of the earphones would be up to mark, as witnessed previously in OnePlus audio products. Moreover, we can expect the dual device switch, decent ergonomics, bass boosted performance, and a few other features in the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2.

To recall, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z features a 9.2mm dynamic driver along with apt bass performance. The earphones include a low latency mode for an enhanced gaming experience. The earphones consist of a play and pause button that can also be used to take and reject calls.

