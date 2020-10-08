OnePlus Buds Z and Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition to launch in India soon

The OnePlus 8T is going to be unveiled on October 14 as the next flagship from the brand. However, a new leak suggests that it won’t be alone and will be joined by at least two other audio products.

This time, there will be no OnePlus 8T Pro as the company believes that the OnePlus 8 Pro is still a great phone and doesn’t need an upgrade. On the audio front, things are very different. The truly wireless OnePlus Buds and the affordable Bullets Wireless Z, which are just a few months old, are about to get new siblings each, penetrating new segments.

A new leak from Ishan Agarwal states that we should also see the launch of the OnePlus Buds Z and a new variant of the Bullets Wireless Z in the form of a ‘Bass Edition’. Specific launch dates were not confirmed but October 14 seems to be the most likely candidate.

OnePlus Buds Z

(Image credit: Oxygen Updater)

The ‘Z’ moniker suggests that these will be an affordable variant of the Buds from a few months ago. They are suggested to have IP55 rating, which would be a big step up from the IPx4 on the original Buds. Smaller 10mm drivers will be at the helm of the OnePlus Buds Z with sound optimisation from Dirac Audio Tuner and Dolby Atmos.

According to Ishan, the buds will have a battery life of about 5 hours with the case providing an additional 15 hours. Fast charging is also expected to make the cut, with a 10-minute charging providing up to 3 hours of playback.

An APK teardown by Oxygen Updater also revealed the design of the OnePlus Buds Z. It has a familiar stem design but the buds will have an in-ear design with silicone eartips for passive noise cancellation. The weight is confirmed to be 4.35 grams.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition

As the name suggests, these will be the basshead siblings of the Bullets Wireless Z. The design and feature set are expected to be similar with magnetic on/off control, large 9.2mm drivers and fast charging. The battery life will take a slight hit, down to 17 hours, but fast charging will still be available, providing up to 10 hours of listening with a 10-minute charge.