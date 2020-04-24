OnePlus acknowledges display issues on the OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus is no stranger to display issues with its phones in the past, and it seems a new one has crept up already. A few OnePlus 8 Pro users took to Reddit and OnePlus forums to voice their concern over a potentially big issue with its display.

According to several reports across Reddit and the forums, a green tint appears on a part of the display in dim-light settings. From some of the posted images, the tint looks quite noticeable. If it sounds familiar, some users have also reported a similar issue with the Galaxy S20 Ultra recently. OnePlus does source its displays from the Korean manufacturer so the two issues might be related and could have a common fix. It isn’t completely confirmed if this issue is just a software anomaly, but buyers of a brand new premium device would certainly hope so.

(Image credit: OnePlus Forums)

(Image credit: WhateverSuitsU via OnePlus Community)

Some users have pointed out that switching on DC Dimming decreases the effect of the tint, while others say it crushes (where darker parts of the display no longer show detail or texture) the black areas. If this is a hardware-related issue, then OnePlus will face a much more daunting task of either getting these devices repaired/replaced or facing the wrath of unsatisfied buyers amidst lockdown.

In the recent past, the OnePlus 7 Pro faced phantom touch issues where the screen registers non-existent taps or touches.

Thankfully though, the company has acknowledged the issue and responded to users: "OnePlus values user feedback and is committed to delivering the best smartphone experience. Our team is currently investigating these reports to identify the best solutions for our users, and we will issue updates as soon as they are ready. Regarding the green tint, we are working to resolve this in our next OTA."

Should you buy the OnePlus 8 Pro?

This raises the inevitable question, should you buy the OnePlus 8 Pro? Well, it would be advisable to wait and see if the software update fixes the green tint issue. If not, it is possible that it is a hardware problem, in which case, it is also possible that a brand new OnePlus 8 Pro that you buy could have the same issue.

Thankfully, sales in India are yet to commence, which could give OnePlus enough time to fix this issue before consumers can get their hands on a unit.