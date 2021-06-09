OnePlus 8T is now cheaper than the OnePlus 9R in India

OnePlus’s next-gen affordable smartphone, the Nord CE 5G in India and the new OnePlus TV are set to launch in India tomorrow. However, ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone maker has just reduced the price of its last years' flagship OnePlus 8T.

To recall, this is the second price drop that the phone has received ever since its launch, the first one was around the launch of this years’ flagship OnePlus 9 Series. The phone is currently listed at a retail price of Rs 38,999 for the 8GB and 128GB variant while the 12GB and 256GB variant is retailing at Rs 41,999.

To recall, the phone was launched at a starting price of Rs 42,999 for the base variant while the top-end variant was announced at Rs 45,999. Around the launch of the OnePlus 9 series, the price of the OnePlus 8T was slashed by Rs 2500 and the second price reduction in less than a year of its launch, makes the OnePlus 8T even cheaper than the OnePlus 9R.

The phone can be further bought for R. 1500 cheaper than the current retail price if you have an HDFC bank card bringing the effective price down to Rs 37,499.

OnePlus 8T specifications and features

The OnePlus 8T is powered by a Snapdragon 865T coupled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. It comes equipped with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front is present for video calls and selfies. The rear camera setup comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX481 sensor along a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 8T is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and in terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

While on paper, the OnePlus 8T is a 9-month-old device, however, a lot has changed during this period. Thanks to Qualcomm this chipset re-introducing the Snapdragon 865T as Snapdragon 870 SoC, has meant that the life span of this SoC has increased despite the introduction of a regular annual flagship mobile chipset.

In 2021, various brands have launched new phones with the Snapdragon 870 chipset and while a few like- iQoo 7 and Mi 11X are cheaper than the OnePlus 8T, most other phones including the OnePlus 9R are costlier. Further, given the minimal difference between the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 9R, makes purchasing the OnePlus 8T a viable option over the OnePlus 9R in 2021.

