OnePlus 5 leak tips it to be faster than the Samsung Galaxy S8

The forthcoming OnePlus 5 could be faster than the Galaxy S8 and the Google Pixel XL when it launches in the near future.

TechRadar has been sent a chart from a trusted source close to OnePlus showing internal testing of app load times for the new smartphone versus the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel XL.

The results are promising for the fledgling smartphone brand, with the OnePlus 5 delivering times quicker than its rivals in most of the app loading tests.

There’s no word on the specs used to garner such results, but it’s expected the OnePlus 5 will pack a Snapdragon 835 chipset and at least 6GB of RAM – with the firm potentially improving its software optimization under the hood to garner these impressive looking numbers.

The results show the OnePlus 5 is faster than the Galaxy S8 and Pixel XL when it comes to opening popular apps including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Spotify, as well as top games such as Real Racing 3 and Modern Combat 5.

What about iPhone?

While these internal test results look impressive, we'd love to know how the new OnePlus 5 stacks up against the iPhone 7, as Apple's handsets are often among the fastest in our own speed tests.

These app speed tests don't obviously guarantee the same performance during real-world usage, with the figures coming from internal tests at OnePlus.

The early signs look more than promising though, and we're hopefully not too far off the official OnePlus 5 launch with the handset due to arrive this summer.