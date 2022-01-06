Okaya Faast electric scooter with 200 km range launched in India

Audio player loading…

India has witnessed a slew of electric passenger vehicles in the recent past and we have another addition in 2022. Delhi NCR-based Okaya, a company that specialized in batteries for over four decades, recently launched its fourth electric scooter. The Okaya Faast EV claims a range of 200km and is priced at Rs.90,000.

The company, which also manufactures charging stations, had three models already in the market called the Avioniq, Classiq and Freedum. The company had showcased its upcoming electric motorcycle called the Okaya Ferrato at the recent EV Expo India 2021 that concluded at Noida on December 27.

India is witnessing a strong demand for electric vehicles over the past few months as even the federal government has given it an impetus in the form of subsidies as well as support for setting up more charging stations. Tata Motors, India's oldest vehicle manufacturers, is preparing a 10-car launch, buoyed by its Tata Nexon EV sales.

Okaya Faast electric scooter - specs, design and price

The Okaya Faast e-scooter is priced at Rs.89,999 though the on-road price would be dependent on the central and state government subsidies. Bookings for the bike can be made through the company's online portal or via dealerships for a payment of Rs.1999. The company says that deliveries would start from end-January.

The new Okaya Faast gets an LED head map and daylight running lights mounted on its front apron. It's digital instrument cluster comes in a bold blue while the braking system is IoT-enabled. The design language borrows from the maxi scooters wherein it displays a bold appearance from all angles.

The bike sports angular mirrors a fully flat footboard and a single flat seat that can accommodate two passengers. The wheels sport a designer look while the headlight borrows its design language from earlier petrol scooters from the Suzuki and the Honda family. Nonetheless, it has a classy finish.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Okaya Electric) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Okaya Electric) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Okaya Electric Vehicles)

The Okaya Faast has a combination of disc and drum brakes for top-notch braking with the suspensions coming in the form of a standard telescopic fork in front and dual shockers at the rear of the unit.

There is a dual-tone paint scheme that covers red, green, grey and white options. On the battery front, the vehicle gets a 4.4-kW lithium phosphate powerhouse that gives the bike a top speed of between 60-70 kph with a range that could figure in between 150 and 200 kms with a single charge.

The company, which launched four models within six months of its operations, also managed to bag the Electric Scooter of the Year award at the E-Charge Forum organized by the EV Expo India last year.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram