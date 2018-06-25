Oculus TV lets you watch shows, movies and more on Oculus Go

Is the TV set in your living room just not cutting it anymore? How about watching TV in virtual reality (VR)?

Starting today, Oculus TV for the Oculus Go standalone VR headset is now available around the world.

The app brings a television-viewing experience to VR, all on a virtual screen that Oculus says is equivalent to a 180-inch TV that's propped up in your den.

Oculus TV sports a wide range of content, from Facebook Watch originals like Ball in the Family to live and on-demand TV shows like The Daily Show.

You can also tune into streams and movies from Red Bull TV, Pluto TV, Flicks of Fury and Horror 24/7. Newsy has you covered for top stories from the day, while Neverthink lets you zone out with memes.

If you're a tried and true streaming service user, you can also launch third-party apps like Netflix, Hulu, Showtime and Showtime Anytime from within the Oculus TV hub.

And for those who need to get their sports fix, MLB games will be broadcast through Facebook Watch, while ESPN is launching in Oculus TV soon.

There aren't any distracting visuals flickering about when you're watching something in the Oculus TV zone, resulting in a distraction-free experience that's primed for a binge-watching session.

As for how you can get Oculus TV on your Oculus Go, just download the app from the Oculus Store onto your headset. If you haven't bought the $199 / £199 / AU$299 headset yet, Oculus TV will be available right out of the box.