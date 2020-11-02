Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti has reportedly been delayed by two weeks

Nvidia's rumored RTX 3060 Ti has reportedly been delayed by two weeks, with reports now suggesting a launch will take place on December 2.

Over the weekend, rumors suggested the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti could launch in less than three weeks’ time on November 17. This fell in line with what we’d heard previously, with Chinese retailers suggesting that the RTX 3060 Ti would arrive on shelves in mid-to-late November.

However, a new report courtesy of Expreview (via Guru3D) suggests the so-called RTX 3060 Ti won’t be arriving as soon as first thought. It suggests a December 2 launch is now on the cards, with Nvidia having “postponed” the release by two weeks.

The reason for the delay remains a mystery, although it could have something to do with limited stock. Rumors suggest stock levels of the 3060 Ti could be similar to that witnessed with the RTX 3080 and recently-released RTX 3070, which means getting your hands on one will unlikely be an easy task.

There’s no word yet as to when the standard Nvidia RTX 3060 will arrive., though rumours suggest it’ll launch after its Ti-branded sibling.

According to online speculation, the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti will boast 4,864 CUDA cores with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM - the same as the RTX 3070. The Ampere GPU also looks set to use the same GPU as the RTX 3070, albeit a cutdown version.

According to a premature listing at Chinese retailer Taobao, the mid-range Ampere GPU will be faster than the Turing-based RTX 2080.

Despite this, the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is expected to fetch less than $400 (about £307/AU$560). when it eventually does go on sale.