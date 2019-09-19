Nvidia could launch budget GTX 1650 Ti to take on AMD on October 22

Fresh rumors suggest that Nvidia could be planning to launch its GTX 1650 Ti graphics card on October 22.

From what we’ve already heard about the rumored GTX 1650 Ti, it looks like it will be a budget offering that’s designed to take on rival AMD’s cards directly.

Previously, Nvidia has usually busied itself with high-end (and expensive) GPUs, such as its flagship RTX 2080 Ti, leaving AMD to gobble up gamers who are on a budget, thanks to the company’s less expensive cards.

If the rumors are true, on October 22, Nvidia will unleash an affordable GTX 1650 Ti GPU that will be positioned between the GTX 1650 and GTX 1660 – and could challenge AMD’s dominance of low-end graphics cards.

New rumors

The new rumors were spotted on Chinese website ITHome, and suggest that the Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti will launch on October 22 for ¥1,100 (around $155, £125, AU$230) – which is a very tempting price indeed, though it’s likely that if the GTX 1650 Ti does exist, it may be a little more expensive than that, as it’s a bit too close to the current price of the GTX 1650.

There’s not much else to go on at the moment, but at that price point, Nvidia could be aiming to take on AMD’s upcoming entry-level Navi 14 GPUs, the AMD RX 5600 series.

Those GPUs are rumored to have 24 compute units with 64 stream processors each, which would make a total of 1,536 stream processors, along with a maximum clock frequency of 1,900Mhz, and possibly 4GB of video memory.

With the GTX 1650 also having 4GB of GDDR5 memory, then it’s likely the GTX 1650 Ti could also have 4GB of the stuff.

This follows rumors that Nvidia could also be planning to release a cheap GTX 1660 Super, again in a bid to squeeze AMD out of the budget market.

Hopefully we’ll find out more about the rumored GTX 1650 Ti on October 22.

