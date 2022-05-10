Nothing Phone (1) India launch confirmed to be on Flipkart

Audio player loading…

The jury is still out on the products put out by the Carl Pei-helmed company Nothing. But many are convinced about the company's ability to create some buzz around its impending its launches. So, there has been considerable noise around Nothing Phone (1), which is landing sometime in 'summer' 2022 (likely between June and September.)

And today, it was further confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be launched in India, and will be available via the e-commerce portal Flipkart. The company's Nothing Ear 1 was also made available on Flipkart last year. The e-commerce platform has already created a dedicated web page for Nothing Phone (1) on its site.

"As a customer-centric platform, we always bring new innovative products and brands that fulfil ever evolving customer aspirations," Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice President, Flipkart said. "We are delighted to bring Nothing’s much awaited Phone (1) to Indian consumers and we are confident that it will be another exciting milestone in the smartphone industry."

The launch date, pricing, and whether the new phone will be available through other outlets have not been announced so far.

Nothing Phone (1): What we know so far

(Image credit: Nothing)

The full unveiling of Nothing Phone (1) is months away. But Nothing hasn't revealed much about its phone yet. In fact the company hasn't even shown the physical phone, though it has shown the emblem. But as with OnePlus, which incidentally was founded by Carl Pei, we can be sure to get carefully trickled out info about the upcoming phone.

The Nothing Phone (1) will run the Android operating system, however it will feature a light interface overlay dubbed NothingOS. It's designed to offer a bespoke experience (with different fonts and sounds, for example, to other Android phones), and you'll still have full access to every Android app. Nothing has given us a look at handful of screenshots of it new OS, which shows a simple, clean design which certainly looks functional.

The smartphone will come powered by a Qualcomm processor. Nothing said that it is attempting to build an ecosystem of interconnected devices. The company says that it aims to not compete with other Android phones, but with Apple and the ecosystem that is termed as the 'Walled Garden'. The smartphone also promises to offer three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.