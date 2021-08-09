Nokia C20 Plus is an affordable Android phone that comes with 2-day battery life

HMD-LED Nokia has announced the availability of a new budget Android phone under the C series. The Nokia C20 Plus was unveiled last month in China and is designed for users looking for affordable Android phones offering longer battery life.

The phone is a successor to the Nokia C20 that was released in the global markets recently and comes with a dual rear camera setup, near-stock Android experience and a promise of two years of security updates from HMD Global.

Additionally, HMD Global has announced a few other devices for the Indian market. These devices include: Nokia C01 Plus, Nokia C10, NokiaG10 and the Nokia XR20. The company will reveal the pricing and availability of these devices closer to the launch, however, apart from the Nokia XR20, which is a rugged phone with 5G connectivity, the rest all are aimed at budget and mid-range 4G smartphones. These phones will be launched in a scattered manner ahead of the upcoming festive season in India.

While responding to a query from TechRadar India, the company acknowledged the delay in software updates. It promised that with Android 12, the company will re-start the beta tests to ensure the timely rollout of the operating system and security updates.

Nokia C20 Plus price and availability

The Nokia C20 Plus is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the base variant that comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage while the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999. The phone will come in a couple of colour options - Blue and Grey.

The phone is available to purchase starting today from Nokia India’s official website, offline mobile retailers, Reliance Digital, and Jio Point outlets starting Monday, August 9. The Finnish smartphone maker has collaborated with Reliance Jio for an exclusive offer that gives users a 10 per cent discount as well as benefits worth Rs. 4,000 specifically for Reliance Jio customers.

Nokia C20 Plus specifications

The Nokia C20 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and like most other Nokia branded phones, it runs on near-stock Android 11. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a SoC chipset that along with up to 3GB of RAM should be able to run on the Android Go operating system easily.

The phone has a dual-camera setup at the back with an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor while on the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie sensor. The phone comes with a maximum of 32-GB onboard storage and supports up to 256 GB memory expansion via a MicroSD card.

This dualism 4G phone comes with a 4,950mAh battery back with the support of 10W charging which, according to the company, can deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!