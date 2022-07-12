Nokia brings home new C21 Plus budget smartphone

Audio player loading…

HMD Global has introduced the new Nokia C21 Plus that it claims maintains the robust build quality and long-lasting battery capabilities that Nokia phones became famous for initially, today.

Priced from Rs 10,299, the C-series smartphone has a slim design. Its body is supported by an inner metal chassis and toughened cover glass and is IP52-rated.

Available in India starting today, the C21 Plus from Nokia comes in two colour choices -- Dark Cyan and Warm Grey -- and in 3/32 GB and 4/64 GB variants, which are priced at Rs 10,299 and Rs 11,299, respectively.

(Image credit: Nokia)

Offered with a 5050 mAh battery, which HMD claims will last for up to three days before needing to be charged, the Nokia C21 Plus has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 13MP dual camera with HDR technology, Android 11 (Go edition) OS and also comes with fingerprint and AI face unlock technology.

(Image credit: Nokia)

The smartphone, which will also get quarterly security updates for two years, will be available across retail channels and Ecommerce sites very soon. Also, free Nokia Wired Buds are part of the launch offer.