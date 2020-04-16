Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 10 update starts rolling out in India

HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 10 update for the Nokia 8 Sirocco which was launched back in 2018 as a premium flagship. The device was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and is now receiving its second major Android update after Android 9 Pie.

Initially, the Nokia 8 Sirocco was set to receive the Android 10 update in Q1, 2020. But, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Android 10 update time for all the devices were revised by the company. Nokia has always been one of the first OEMs to deliver the latest version of Android to its users around the globe. As of now, Nokia has already rolled out the Android 10 update to Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 in 2020.

A tweet from Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global confirmed the Android 10 rollout. The update will start in waves to ensure a smooth rollout. 35 countries including India, Australia, and Finland will be part of the first wave. According to the post, 10% of the users will receive the update at first and 50% of the users will get the update by April 18th and on April 20th all the Nokia 8 Sirocco users in the 35 counties will receive Android 10. As of today, some of the users in India have already started receiving the update in India. The second wave rollout will bring Android 10 to more countries.

This one goes out to one of my favorites – Nokia 8 Sirocco! Upgrade to the next level with the Android 10

The first wave includes the following 35 countries:

Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 10 changelog

The Android 10 update (V5.120) brings a bunch of new features to the Nokia 8 Sirocco such as the system-wide dark theme, gesture navigation with swipe and pull, smart replies that save time with recommended actions, more control over privacy and location, and the latest April 2020 Google security patch. Some of the other notable features include a redesigned sharing menu, Wi-Fi sharing via QR codes, and sound amplifier. The update size is around 1.38 GB and it is recommended to use Wi-Fi to download the update.

If you own a Nokia 8 Sirocco, it will automatically notify you when the update arrives. Alternatively, you can also check for the update manually by heading to Settings > System > System updates > Check for update.