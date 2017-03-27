Nokia 150 launched in India via Amazon and Flipkart

Nokia is now run by HMD Global, and has launched a handful of smartphones already. The company has now officially launched the budget ranged Nokia 150 in India via Amazon and Flipkart. Priced at just over Rs 2,000, the handset is not yet available for purchase via Amazon, while Flipkart seems to have listed the device with a slightly higher price tag, although it’s not visible on the site anymore. The company is only offering the dual-SIM version of the handset in the country.

The Nokia 150 marks the company’s return to the budget ranged market. Its budget phones gave company the fame and the recognition a few years ago in the mobile industry. The company has also announced the new 3310, although the handset hasn’t been launched in India as of yet.

While the handset might look like an ordinary budget device, it has a handful of features which make it similar to a low priced smartphone. The phone comes with 32GB of internal storage, which can further be expanded with a microSD card, letting you pile on a lot of media and music content on the device. Further, the 1,020mAh battery can apparently keep the device going for 22 hours.

There’s no word on when the handset will officially get back in stock via Flipkart and Amazon. But since they’re already listed on the site, we don’t think it should take very long.

Hardware specifications of the Nokia 150

Display: 2.4-inch 240 × 320 panel

Camera: VGA rear camera

Storage: 32GB (expandable via microSD)

OS: Nokia Series 30+

Battery: 1,020mAh

Connectivity: 2G