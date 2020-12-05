Noise expands audio portfolio in India - six new devices launched

India's audio market has witnessed robust growth over the past six months, with the TWS segment showing the most vibrancy. Into this milieu, the country's audio and smartwatch brand Noise has brought in a slew of products that includes its first-ever over-the-ear ANC headphones.

Other products include neckbands and Bluetooth speakers though the focus of this release is on the active noise cancellation (ANC) that Noise has built into its new over-the-year headphones, which has been christened Noise Defy. These products were launched under the company's Audio for All campaign.

(Image credit: Noise)

The Noise Defy comes with 40mm drivers fine-tuned to amplify low frequencies that makes it valuable for bass enthusiasts. It's 90-degree rotation and hands-free calling and voice assist function provides users with the flexibility of using the speakers in several situations.

The device comes with a 500mAh battery that takes up to two hours to charge and then offers around 30 hours of play-time, which reduces by one-third when the ANC is enabled. The Noise Defy headphones are IPX5 water-resistant with a transmission range of 10 meters. It also features a dual-mode connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0. The device is priced at Rs.5,499.

Wireless speakers and more

(Image credit: Noise)

Noise Vibe wireless speaker: The company also launched the Noise Vibe, which is its first-ever wireless speaker. Available in four colours, viz., Stone Grey, Olive Green, Rose Beige, Midnight Black, the speaker offers up to nine hours of playtime and is equipped with multiple pairing modes options, including FM/Aux/BT/SD card.

It offers a transmission range of 10 meters via Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with an IPX7 certification. The Noice Vibe’s 1800mAh battery charges in about two and offers a standby of 180 days. The device is priced at Rs.1,299.

Noise One Bluetooth headphone: This is a much cheaper version of the Defy but comes with basic features such as 90-degree rotation and folding that allows users to carry it everywhere. The device has a 40mm driver but is bereft of noise cancelling feature, which is replaced by noise isolation support. It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and has multiple pairing options. The 500mAh batter offers up to 16 hours of playtime and takes two hours to fire up completely. It is priced at Rs.1,299.

Three neckbands

The company also announced the launch of three neckbands, all priced in the most affordable category of between Rs.1,299 to Rs.799.

The Tune Active Plus is an upgraded version of the Tune Active and comes with fast-charging feature, sporty wingtips. It offers three new colour options viz., Garnet Purple, Sapphire Blue, and Jade Green. The device is priced at Rs.1,299.

The Tune Elite Sport has a new design and comes in four colour options - Zesty Lime, Brisk Blue, Lively Black, and Vivid Red. It also boasts of an IPX5 certification. The neckband has has been redesigned with sporty fin tips and peppy shades. The Noise Tune Elite Sport is priced at Rs 1,099.

The Tune Sport 2 is an upgraded version of Tune Sport and is ideal for short travel, given that it offers a six-hour playtime on a single charge. It sports four colours, viz., Midnight Black, Electric Blue, Lime Green and Fiery Orange and comes with sporty wingtips. The Sport 2 is equipped with IPX4 water resistance and is priced at Rs 799.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!