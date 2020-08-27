No Mi 10 Ultra in your country? Xiaomi’s next flagship is set for a global release

Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 10 series now includes quite a few offerings at various price points. At the top is the new Mi 10 Ultra, but it won’t be available outside of China. However, there seems to be a new flagship which is set for a global release.

XDA Developers was able to find additional evidence on the existence of the Mi 10T series. On an online marketplace, a new Xiaomi phone code-named “apollo” was spotted with the model number M2007J3SG. When checked in the latest beta build of MIUI 12 based on Android 11, further references to the same device were spotted, also revealing the final names of the Mi 10T (apollo) and the Mi 10T Pro (apollo pro). Moreover, the code also confirmed the existence of global and Indian variants of the phone, which is usually a substantial indication of the device to be available outside of China.

It looks like these will be the successors to the Mi 10 series, which was available in many European and Asian markets as well. The 108MP primary camera will once again be the star of the show. The camera module is also set to get a redesign according to leaks.

[ Exclusive ] Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro & Mi 10 Lite Launching Soon Globally.Here is The First Look Of Mi 10T Pro.Mi 10T Pro Specs.•5000mAh Battery•144Hz Refresh Rate•108MP Rear Camera•May Be Side Mounted Fingerprint Scanner I Am Not Sure About This One.#Mi10TPro #Mi10T pic.twitter.com/8ngfxyrzZoAugust 26, 2020

Twitter leakster Abhishek Yadav had more specifications to share. The display on the Mi 10T Pro will be an AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz (also confirmed by XDA) and a single punch-hole for the selfie camera. All models will have a triple-camera arrangement, but there are likely to be spec differences between them.

The battery will also be bumped up to 5,000mAh, making it one of the biggest batteries on a mainstream flagship. It will support fast charging, but it’s unclear if that will be the new 120W tech or something more conservative. We also expect it to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset as with other flagships this season.

No launch timeline was specified, but Q4 seems to be a safe guess at this point. All the information is yet to be confirmed by Xiaomi, so take them with a grain of salt. But by the looks of it, it does seem like the next global flagship from the company.