New Whatsapp update brings back 30-second video status feature

Whatsapp users, who love to share their video status can extend their videos to 30 seconds from the current 15 seconds limit.

The 30-second video status has returned for Indian users after it was abruptly removed from Whatsapp to the dismay of many.

According to a report by WABetaInfo the restricted status feature was only implemented in India as part of measures to reduce the load on the server infrastructures and to effectively cut down the spread of fake news via the popular messaging app.

The latest updated version 2.20.166 for Android has started rolling out already, although not all users will receive the update immediately.

Those keen on getting their hands on the much sought after feature can update to this latest Beta update. There is a possibility that it will be released for old versions also, as a server-side update, and it will take some time to reach all users who have installed the old version of the app.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.166: what's new?WhatsApp is starting to restore the old limit for videos sent to status updates in India: 30 seconds!https://t.co/4CjgQIXIfHNOTE: To get back the old limit quickly, it's recommended to install this beta.May 19, 2020

At the time of the initial release of the status feature in 2017, users could upload photos, videos, and GIFs and if the video is uploaded for status was over 16MB size limit, there was an option to trim it as well.

Recently, a number of popular over-the-top media platforms and video streaming services in India have downgraded the video quality to SD from the original HD to prevent lagging and latency issues and reduce unnecessary internet bandwidth load.

As the Indian 4G mobile internet network and server infrastructure have proven its resilience in the past two months of heavy online activity due to lockdown, this Whatsapp rollout is a welcome outcome for most users.

