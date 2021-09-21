New Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition now available in India

When it comes to ebook readers, Amazon’s Kindle is a market leader. The company has now announced the availability of a couple of an updated Kindle Paperwhite and first of its kind Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition in India.

The next-gen Kindle Paperwhite comes with a larger 6.8-inch display and has up to 10-week battery life while the Signature edition is equipped with an auto-adjusting light sensor, 32 GB of in-built storage, and wireless charging.

New Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition price and availability in India

The new Kindle Paperwhite comes in black colour option only and is priced at Rs. 13,999. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition on the other hand is priced at Rs. 17,999.

Both the gadgets are available to pre-book in India and as a pre-order benefit, users will get a Rs. 500 vouchers which can be utilized to purchase ebooks from the Kindle store. The new Kindle Paperwhite will start shipping from October 27 and the shipping of Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition will begin from November 4.

New Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition features

Amazon says that the biggest update in these ebook readers is the 20% faster page turn and smoother experience thanks to improved hardware on these devices. Moreover, the hardware improvements are highlighted by the larger 6.8-inch e-ink display compared to the 6-inch display present on the predecessor.

The new display has 17 LED lights on the front in comparison to 5 presents on the older variants. Additionally, it is glare-free which makes sure that your reading experience isn’t hampered when reading books against the sunlight. The Signature Edition also comes with an auto-adjusting front light that adjusts the brightness of the display based on ambient lighting.

The base variant comes with 8GB of onboard storage while the Signature Edition has 32GB on storage to download ebooks. While the regular variant comes with UB Type C for charging, the Signature Edition also has wireless charging capabilities.

In terms of battery backup, both the devices are said to last over 10 weeks and can be charged fully in approximately 2.5 hours. Most importantly, the new Kindle Paperwhite comes with IPX8 certification which means that the kindle will remain unharmed with a splash of water around the swimming pool or a bathtub.

