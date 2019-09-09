New color, fancy flip screen and missing D-Pad: Fujifilm X-Pro3 rumors surface

While focusing on perfecting the GFX 100 megapixel monster and the tiny yet powerful X-T30, Fujifulm’s X-Pro line languished for three years without a refresh. However, there are plenty of rumors to suggest the Japanese camera maker is developing the X-Pro3 which, we hope, will be announced in the near future.

Amongst the most intriguing whispers about the X-Pro3 is that it could be the recipient of a flip screen. Not just any kind of flip screen, though – Fuji Addict has reported that its LCD display will be on the inside of a flip-down screen. That’s a revolutionary design change, considering the rear display on the Fujifilm X-Pro2 is a fixed type that doesn’t move away from the body at all.

A source has told Fuji Addict that the display will have a one-way tilt – opening from top to bottom – while you’ll be able to “see film simulations [in] the middle of [the] cover”. This sounds like the outside of the tilt screen will function like the top display found on larger cameras, like DSRLs, showing important shooting information. However, this information was obtained from a source using a sample camera, so it may not be the final design.

Rear controls on the Fujifilm X-Pro2 (Image credit: Fujifilm)

So long, D-Pad

Another design change rumored to be coming to the X-Pro3 is in the setup of the control buttons on the rear. Fuji Rumors is reporting that the D-Pad controls – on the four directional buttons surrounding the menu button – are being removed.

If that’s the case, the Drive Mode button – which allows users to choose between single shot and continuous shooting and located at the top control on the D-Pad – will need a replacement. While we’re expecting to see the joystick from the X-Pro2 to make its way to the next iteration, it may not be the best solution and could disappoint plenty of Fujifilm fans.

A new look

While the X-Pro2 came in two conservative colors – black and graphite – Fuji Rumors is suggesting that Fujifilm could be adding a new color to the X-Pro range.

While we don’t yet know which color options will be made available when the camera is finally announced, we’re hoping Fujifilm deviates from the grey of its other snappers and brings us something brighter and bolder. In fact, we wouldn’t even mind the classic sophistication of the now-discontinued brown leather-clad Fujifilm X100F.

Besides a brand-new color, a revolutionary flip screen and a different control setup, we’re expecting the X-Pro3 to boast Fujifilm’s latest 26MP X-Trans sensor. How that will compete with Canon’s new 32.5MP EOS M6 Mark II, though, remains to be seen.

According to the rumor mill, Fujifilm could announce the X-Pro3 in the second half of October.