Backup everything with Linksys' new box

One of the more perplexing trends of this year's IFA is the European announcement of kit first seen at the Las Vegas CES back in January. Linksys is no exception, but here the reason for the delay is somewhat unclear. The £99 NAS200 is just a plain old network storage chassis into which you slot SATA drives of your choosing.
Other manufacturers such as Netgear and D-Link have similar 'caddy' units - Buffalo is one of the only manufacturers to ship all its NAS (Network Attached Storage) models with drives included.
Like Buffalo's LinkStation Live series, the NAS200 can be used as a media server alongside UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) devices.
NAS200 feature list
Stream music or watch HD video on a DMA (Digital Media Adapter) or TV
Integrated UPnP AV Media Server supports multiple HD streams
DLNA 1.5 Compliant
Built-in HTTP and FTP server, DDNS support
Two 3.5-inch SATA drive bays
Supports RAID0 and RAID1 configuration
Supports (read only) NTFS, FAT16 and FAT32
Sharing documents through FTP, HTTP or SMB shares
Group and individual user management
Two external USB 2.0 ports for additional storage capacity (USB Flash & USB HDD)
Push Button for Automatic PC Back-Up from the NAS
Includes complete PC backup software application