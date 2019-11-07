Best wireless routers 2019: the best routers for your home network

We’ve compiled this list of our picks for the best wireless routers for you.

The best wireless routers are paramount for your online connection. It doesn’t matter if you’re battling gamers on the other side of the globe, trying to stream a movie in HD or just trying to get some work done. Nothing is more frustrating than a weak or intermittent internet connection and grabbing one of the best wireless routers for your home should be the first step.

You won’t want to be diagnosing a bad internet connection in the midst of binging your favorite shows on Netflix or attempting to download the newest and best PC games . And while you might have your internet provider on speed dial (and ready to expand your service), installing one of the best wireless routers could be the solution to all your problems. You don’t want your router to be the bottleneck keeping your internet service chugging along at a snail’s pace.

While getting the best wireless router money can buy might seem the way to go, needs might change from person to person. Maybe you will want the most cutting-edge hardware available, such as a wireless mesh router that can reach into every corner of your house. Or maybe you want an epic gaming router that can prioritize gaming-related network traffic. Or maybe you want to future proof your network with a router that can handle Wi-Fi 6 technology which should be making a big splash in the near future.

While shopping for the best wireless routers, bear in mind a few things when comparing. If you have multiple devices in your home, which is probably the majority of people out there, you’ll want to make sure that the best wireless routers you’re looking at have MU-MIMO. It allows the router to communicate with those multiple devices all at once. Also, make sure to look at the speed rating of your chosen device – get one with at least a rated speed of AC1900.

Finding the ideal router for you might seem to get tougher as there are more options to choose from than ever before. And while the options seem endless, we’ve compiled this list of our picks for the best wireless routers for your reference. We’ve tested these devices so you know they’re up to the task. Read on to find the best wireless router for your needs.

Google Wifi is proof that the mesh revolution is coming. (Image credit: Google)

1. Google Wifi

The future of wireless networking gets affordable

Speed: 802.11ac 5GHz down: 101.41 Mbps, 2.4GHz down: 47.53 Mbps | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports per Wifi point (1 WAN and 1 LAN port each) | Features: AC1200 2 x 2 Wave 2 Wi-Fi, TX beamforming, Bluetooth Smart ready

Super simple setup

Great value

Limited hardware control

Lower AC rating

The days of traditional wireless routers are coming to an end; the age of the wireless mesh routers is here. Google Wi-Fi, alone, is proof that the mesh revolution is upon us, which means that you might be saying goodbye to the days when the only way to have wireless bliss was to install a number of wireless extenders . The idea of Google Wi-Fi is simple: purchase a set of points, put them in strategic places around the house and then scan a QR code. And, just like that, you’re connected anywhere you are in your home. It’s no surprise that this wireless mesh router claims the loftiest spot on our best wireless routers list of 2019, as it’s also the one that’s most effortless to set up and get going.

Read the full review: Google Wifi

Asus RT-AC86U easily outclasses practically all the wireless routers on the market. (Image credit: Asus)

2. Asus RT-AC86U

Performance as loud as the design

Speed: 802.11ac 1734 Mbps down | Connectivity: 4 x Gigabit LAN, Gigabit Wan, USB 2.0, USB 3.0 | Features: MU-MIMO, Traffic Analyzer, Adaptive QoS, WTFast Gamers Private Network

Extensive firmware

Great speed and coverage

Complex firmware

Divisive looks

If you’re well-acquainted with Asus, especially its gaming computers, then you likely have a general idea of what the Asus RT-AC86U brings to the table. This wireless router may look like the lovechild of Doritos and Mountain Dew, if they spent a night together in a router making machine. But, inside that kitschy gaming aesthetic is a wireless router that, for its price, effortlessly outclasses almost all of its rivals on the market. Even better, you’re also not paying a premium for a gaming device, so if you’re looking for a high-speed connection with an affordable price tag, the Asus RT-AC86U should be at the top of your list.

Read the full review: Asus RT-AC86U

Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 is supercharged for your online gaming needs. (Image credit: Netgear)

3. Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500

A fantastic gaming router

Speed: 802.11ac 1.7GHz dual-core processor | Connectivity: 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports (4 LAN + 1 WAN) | Features: Two WiFi bands simultaneously, 4 external antennas, 15 more channels in 5GHz

Super-fast

Amazing DumaOS software

Not fazed by tricky architectural conditions

No broadband modem

Pricey

Unhelpful documentation

The Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 might be pricey and lacks a broadband modem. However, this is still a router that delivers, especially on getting those pings down. Designed for homes with gamers in-house, it’s supercharged for your online gaming needs, keeping those high “ping” and latency rates down to deliver an excellent connection whether you’re playing Call of Duty or PUBG. If you’re willing to pay a pretty penny – and if you’re a serious gamer, you should be – this is one of the best wireless routers to consider.

Read the full review: Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Google Wifi.

TP-Link Archer C5400 v2 can bridge consumer and enterprise users by offering high-end functionality at a reasonable price point. (Image credit: TP-Link)

4. TP-Link Archer C5400 v2

Weird looks, great performance

Speed: 802.11ac 5GHz down: up to 2,167 Mbps, 2.4GHz down: up to 1,000 Mbps | Connectivity: 4 x LAN, WAN, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 | Features: MU-MIMO, Tri-band Wi-Fi, 8 external antennas, Alexa voice control

Fast and powerful

Alexa and IFTTT support

Expensive

Are you in the market for one of the best wireless routers of 2019 and don’t mind a quirky design. If a ‘90s-inspired sci-fi design sounds like it will fit right in your home, then the TP-Link Archer C5400 v2 might be the best wireless router for you. It’s not exactly the most modern-looking mesh router out there, but it’s unique in that it can bridge consumer and enterprise users by offering high-end functionality at a reasonable price point and with a relaxed setup. It’s peculiar looking, yes; however, if you’re scouring the market for a wireless router that can cover a mid-sized home, you can’t go wrong with this.

Read the full review: TP-Link Archer C5400 v2



Netgear Orbi Pro is a modular Wi-Fi mesh router. (Image credit: Netgear)

5. Netgear Orbi Pro

A mesh router for the office

Speed: 802.11AC 3Gbps | Connectivity: Gigabit WAN, 4 x Gigabit LAN | Features: Modular network coverage, modern design, easy setup, traffic separation

Easy to deploy

Fantastic performance

Very expensive

If you need to bring your office’s networking into the modern age with one of the best routers of 2019, then you must seriously consider getting the Netgear Orbi Pro. It’s a modular Wi-Fi mesh router that takes some design and performance inspiration from its business-grade competitors. It’s on the more expensive side. However, if you’re running a business where you cannot afford any lags due to poor Wi-Fi, then it’s absolutely worth every penny.

Read the full review: Netgear Orbi Pro

Netgear Orbi AC2200 RBK23 is an economical alternative for casual users. (Image credit: Netgear)

6. Netgear Orbi AC2200 RBK23

The Netgear Orbi, but smaller now

Speed: 802.11ac 5GHz down: 68.8 Mbps | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports per unit | Features: Disney Circle parental controls, Pause WiFi, smartphone setup, Tri-Band networking, modular

Fast

Smaller than the original

Still expensive

When the Netgear Orbi hit the streets, it changed the wireless router scene. Then, in 2019, Netgear released the Netgear Orbi AC2200 RBK23, an economical alternative for casual users who don’t have a grand manor to cover. This makes it a worthy contender for the best wireless routers. Sure, it comes with fewer antennae and ethernet ports than its higher end counterpart. However, it does deliver more than enough to provide very solid network coverage. Plus, the small form factor means that it will have no issues blending in­ – not that you will feel the need to hide it.

Read the full review: Netgear Orbi AC2200 RBK23

TP-Link Deco M9 incorporates IoT smart home support, alongside industry standard speeds and coverage. (Image credit: TP-Link)

7. TP-Link Deco M9 Plus

A router for the smart home

Speed: 5GHz: up to 867Mbps, 2.4GHz: up to 400Mbps | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit WAN/LAN, USB 2.0 | Features: Tri-Band connectivity, Dead-zone killer, Built-in smart hub, Built-in Antivirus, QoS, Parental controls

Strong coverage

Easy setup

Pricey

The market is now flooded with wireless mesh routers, but it’s hard to complain when the level of coverage these wireless routers brings tops anything we’ve seen before. With devices like the TP-Link Deco M9, one of the best routers of 2019, we can see how they’re only getting better and better. By incorporating IoT smart home support, alongside industry standard speeds and coverage, the TP-Link Deco M9 is, without question, an excellent choice for a smart home supporter. Fair warning though, this router is a tad expensive. However, you’re also getting all these features and an outstanding performance in exchange.

Read the full review: TP-Link Deco M9

D-Link Covr C1203 is one of the best wireless routers if you want to upgrade and save at the same time. (Image credit: D-Link)

8. D-Link Covr-C1203

Wireless mesh networking for everyone

Speed: 2.4 GHz: up to 300Mbps; 5GHz: up to 866Mbps | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet LAN per node | Features: MU-MIMO, Parental controls, Smart network control, Smart device setup

Affordable

Great coverage

Not as fast as it could be

Ready to jump on the mesh wireless router bandwagon, but without breaking open that piggy bank? You’re in luck with the affordable D-Link Covr C1203. It’s one of the best wireless routers, if you want to upgrade and save at the same time. It offers comparable coverage to that of the Google Wi-Fi while also being affordable, and it also looks futuristic in a great way. It’s somewhat slower than Google’s legendary router, but it will still be fast enough for the typical user. It’s no surprise that the D-Link Covr C1203 gets our vote as one of the best wireless routers of 2019.

Read the full review: D-Link Covr-C1203

Eero Home Wi-Fi System gives users total control over their network while touting a secure connection through AI. (Image credit: Eero Home)

9. Eero Home Wi-Fi System

Mesh wi-fi for the power user

Speed: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz, 5.2GHz and 5.8GHz, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz and 5GHz | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit WAN/LAN | Features: Modular network coverage, modern design, included security software, dynamic rerouting

Powerful

Blends into the background

Pricer than competition

If you’re in the market for a wireless mesh router that gives you a lot of control over your network, then the Eero Home Wi-Fi system might just be the answer. It has a price more premium than that of your standard router, but it also gives users total control over their network while touting a secure connection through AI. Even better, the Eero Home Wi-Fi System comes with subscriptions to 1Password, MalwareBytes and Encrypt.me VPN, which should keep everyone linked to your network safe and secure.

Read the full review: Eero Home Wi-Fi System

Amplifi HD boasts a brilliant performance and a smart design to match. (Image credit: Amplifi)

10. Amplifi HD

Bringing style to mesh networking

Speed: 802.11AC 1300mbps | Connectivity: 1 x Gigabit WAN, 4 x Gigabit LAN | Features: Modular network coverage, modern design, LCD touchscreen

Modern aesthetic

Easy to set up

More expensive than competition

The Amplifi HD is one of the most expensive wireless routers on the list. However, due to its clean, contemporary aesthetic, it’s found a loyal audience without a problem. While design isn’t exactly at the top of everyone's priorities when choosing the best wireless router for them, it does help encourage users to install and show them off it in central locations that will help boost the router’s signal. This wireless router boasts a brilliant performance and a smart design to match, as long as you’re willing to shell out a bit more.

Read the full review: Amplifi HD

