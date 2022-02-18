Netflix to stream adult comedy series Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

Audio player loading…

The rites of passage of growing up, especially in the awkward 20s, is a story that lends itself for depiction tinged with droll humour and strange sadness. The new series Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, set to stream on Netflix from March 18, is exactly that kind of story. Of course, the title of the series seems to lay it quite thick.

The show is Netflix's first joint series with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the production banner from Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. The latter is already committed to Netflix for a musical on Archie.

The trailer of Eternally Confused and Eager for Love arrived today.

It is the director's own story

The series, created and directed by Rahul Nair, is a whacky view on the life of Ray, "a confused twenty-four year old boy who takes all the wrong turns in the hope of finding love." The young man, like most hormone-triggered youngsters, is not sure what he is after: Love or sex or relationship? Inevitably he stumbles his way across.

Starring Vihaan Samat as the protagonist, the series also stars Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee and Dalai.

A statement from Netflix said: "Ray is an awkward young man who is navigating adulthood and the daunting world of romance in the 21st century. He does this with the help of ‘Wiz’, a personification of Ray’s inner voice, who tells us what Ray cannot say out loud."

Debutant writer and director Rahul Nair seems to have channeled his inner self into the series. "The series is certainly a personal story – returning from college in America, I found the dating scene in Mumbai to be much like every other urban metropolis, with some unique Indian elements of course (namely, how deeply involved parents can get in your love life!). With numerous dating apps, a vibrant nightlife, and opportunities at every corner, I found that sometimes it can all become… a little too much," Rahul Nair said.

His idea is to capture day-to-day dilemmas of friendships, dating and relationships in these modern times.

