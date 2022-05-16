Netflix Indian series The Archies triggers many a controversial debate

Audio player loading…

The first look of the Netflix original The Archies, which is director Zoya Akhtar’s (Indian) reimagination of the famed American comic creation -- the Riverdale gang of Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, Reggie Mantle and Kevin Keller.

The first look, which has dominated a section of social media exchanges in these parts, has triggered two kinds of debates: The old one about nepotism in Bollywood, and the other about whether there is anything remotely Indian about what is supposed to be a musical series.

Outrage targeted at star kids

The outrage about nepotism was always on the cards ever since it was known that series will mark the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, late veteran actress Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. Besides the three celeb kids, the series also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

The series itself is being directed by Zoya Akhtar, who is now a leading director in Bollywood in her own right. But there is no gainsaying the fact that she is the daughter of lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar and screenwriter Honey Irani. Her stepmother is actress Shabana Azmi, and her younger brother, Farhan Akhtar, is an actor and director.

Anyway, the star kids like Suhana, Khushi and Agastya have been trolled on social media platforms, and on Twitter there was a concerted campaign with the hashtag: #BoycottBollywood.

Of course, it is an old allegation against Bollywood, which is often described as an incestuous club. It is very rare that a rank outsider makes it to the top. Connections and relationships matter a lot in the Hindi film industry. Of course, this is also increasingly true in other language industries. Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada are no exceptions. The list of star kids in all these industries is long too. But it is Bollywood, probably because of its higher profile, cops more flak.

Since the first look was shared on Saturday, star kids like Agastya, Suhana, and Khushi have received several congratulatory notes from Bollywood biggies. Shah Rukh shared his piece of advice for daughter Suhana, while Agastya’s uncle and actor Abhishek Bachchan also congratulated the cast of The Archies. Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is Khushi’s sister, also wished the cast.

Netflix and the Indian conundrum

The Archies, which is an official adaption of the comic book series of the same name which follows the lives of a bunch of friends — Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones, all navigating through teenage life in the American town of Riverdale. Although there are people who are finding the project interesting, many are asking about its relatability to Indian sensibilities.

It is being reported that Agastya will be play Archie Andrews, while Suhana will play Veronica Lodge, and Khushi Kapoor will be Betty Cooper. Mihir is going to play the role of Jughead Jones. It is not known as to what roles will be played by Vedang, Yuvraj, and Dot.

Said to be set in the 1960s, the musical adaptation has also thrown up questions about is relatability to Indian audience. Already Netflix is in fire in India for being partial to content that is palatable only to the 'South Bandra club'. The last, an upscale location in Mumbai, is a metaphorical reference to the posh and hoity-toity elite of the country. Now this upcoming series has brought more knives out for Netflix. What is the relevance for Indians to characters shaped on American reality. How will the Indian audience connect to it, are some of the questions being posed at it.

Interestingly, Bollywood had tried to adapt the spirit of the Riverdale youngsters in films like the Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and the Shah Rukh Khan hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But they were Indianised in spirit and sentiments, so to speak. The Archies, on the face of it, right from the title, has no such pretentions.

For the record, platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 are upping their budgets for India-centric content.