Netflix extends ‘Play Something’ feature to Android mobile devices

Netflix rolled out its randomized shuffle feature 'Play Something' to TV versions back in April. Now it is extending the same to Android mobile devices too.

Netflix will start testing Play Something feature on iOS in the coming months. The new feature is similar to the “shuffle” function that many music streaming services offer.

"Play Something helps Netflix members discover new shows and movies when they don’t want to make decisions,” said Patrick Flemming, Netflix director of product innovation.

How the new feature works

The randomized feature is not actually random. It is pretty intuitive. When you hit the ‘Play Something’ button, you’ll be instantly met with a series or film based on what you’ve watched before. Or with one more click you can ‘Play Something Else’ and get something new.

As a feature it is not really novel or out of the box. But apparently it has had takers, and that is why Netflix is extending it to Android devices.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also extended to Android devices its TikTok-like feature that presents a string of comedy clips from its stand-up specials, TV series and movies.

Named Fast Laughs, it basically displays full-screen vertical format video in an auto-playing feed, and lets users share their favorite bits with friends and social media.

It was rolled out in March early this year for iOS devices. Now, Netflix is launching Fast Laughs on Android in select markets including the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Ireland, India, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Further, Netflix also announced that it is bringing its Downloads for You tool to iOS soon.

