Motorola Moto G8 Plus with ultra-wide action camera launched in India

Motorola has launched the Moto G8 Plus in India, as the company’s latest budget phone that brings a big battery and an ultra-wide action camera.

Motorola’s G series of smartphones were top-rated in India till a few generations back, but the appeal had worn off recently. With the Moto G8 Plus, it’s looking to get back in the race.

Moto G8 Plus specifications

As with many other mid-rangers in this segment, the Moto G8 Plus is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on stock Android 9 Pie, which brings a bloatware-free experience.

On the front, the G8 Plus sports a 6.3-inch IPS display with a waterdrop notch. To add to the experience, it brings a pair of stereo speakers tuned by Dolby. The phone is also water-repellent.

The main talking point of the Moto G8 Plus is the triple camera setup on the rear, which consists of a 48MP f/1.79 primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide “action camera” with enhanced video stabilization and a 5MP depth sensor. The action camera has a rotating sensor (just like the Moto One Action), which can shoot horizontal videos while holding the phone in portrait orientation. The selfie camera is a 25MP shooter with quad-pixel technology for better selfies in low light. There’s a laser for autofocus, as well.

The Moro G8 Plus houses a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 18W TurboPower 2 fast charging over USB Type-C. Motorola claims that a 15-minute charge will give 8 hours of usage. There’s a headphone jack as well as a physical fingerprint scanner on the phone.

Moto G8 Plus price in India

The G8 Plus is available in only one configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is priced at Rs 13,999 and comes in colors such as Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink. The sale starts at the end of October.