Motorola Moto G60 price in India leaked ahead of launch

Motorola tomorrow will unveil its new budget smartphones in India in the form of the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion. A new leak reveals the pricing information of them.

The G series is Moto’s range of affordable devices in the budget and mid-range segments. A few weeks ago, it got its first crop of devices in the form of the Moto G10 Power and Moto G30. Now, they will be joined by the Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 – occupying the slightly higher price band.

A new report suggests that the Moto G60 will be priced at Rs 17,999 in India, and will be available in a single 6GB + 128GB configuration. If this price is true, it will compete with the likes of the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Realme 8 Pro and Poco X3 Pro.

Moto G60 specs and features

Interestingly, Motorola has already revealed all the key specifications of the Moto G60 before the launch. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset — making it one of the first non-Xiaomi phone in India to do so.

Just like the aforementioned competitors, even the Moto G60 will make the leap to a 108MP camera stack, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens that will double as a macro shooter, and a depth sensor. On the front will be a 32MP selfie camera, placed in a punch-hole notch.

Similarly, the Moto G60 will also offer a smooth 120Hz refresh rate display, with a 6.8-inch LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution and HDR10 certification. The device will house a large 6,000mAh battery, with support for fast charging over USB Type-C.

As with all Motorola phones, once again we will get a clean build of the latest Android 11, with some additions on top. Lenovo’s ThinkShield for Mobile suite of security features will also be available.