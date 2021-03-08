Motorola 4K Android TV streaming stick launched in India

Flipkart has launched the new Motorola branded 4K Android stick for streaming content on your TV. The latest entrant into the world of streaming competes directly against the likes of Mi TV Stick and the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Aside, the company already has an Android TV box under the Nokia brand and its own MarQ branding, already retailing on the platform.

To recall, Flipkart is the licensee of Motorola and launches products under the Motorola brand in India. Earlier the company had introduced products like music accessories, TVs, Washing machines and even Air conditioners.

Motorola 4K Android TV stick price and availability in India

The price of the Motorola 4K Android TV Stick in India has been set at Rs. 3,999 and will retail exclusively through Flipkart. The streaming stick will be available for purchase starting the third week of March.

Motorola 4K Android TV stick features and specifications

The Motorola 4K Android TV stick runs on Android TV 9 Pie and comes with native support for HLG and HDR10 formats. It helps convert your dumb TV to a Smart TV and lets you enjoy 4K content in case the TV can support high resolution.

Since this is based on Android, users can download applications from the Play Store and it comes with applications like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 and Voot etc.

In terms of processing power, the stick is powered by a 2GHz Cortex A53 quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and has 16GB of internal storage. Like any other streaming device, this one as well comes with a built-in Chromecast and access to Google Assistant. The bundled remote has hotkeys for four different OTT platforms.

The Motorola 4K Android TV stick comes with Bluetooth and Dual-band WiFi with support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi bandwidths.

