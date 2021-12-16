Moto G51 5G goes on sale starting today: Price, availability and launch offers

Audio player loading…

Motorola’s Moto G51 5G made its way to India earlier this month after being launched in the global markets in November. The phone will start retailing on Flipkart from today onwards. The sale begins from 12 noon today.

The Moto G51 is India’s first phone to sport a Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC and comes with 12 global 5G bands and will support 5G connectivity on both the sim cards simultaneously.

Moto G51 price and availability

The retail price of the Moto G51 phone in India has been set at Rs 14,999. The phone is available exclusively via Flipkart and comes in a couple of color options - Indigo Blue and Bright Silver. The phone will start retailing from 12 noon onwards today.

Moto G51 specs and features

The Moto G51 is equipped with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The new 5G phone from Motorola comes with an IP52 rating for protection from dust and water splashes.

Powering the phone is a 5G capable Snapdragons 480 Plus SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. Motorola says that it only introduced the 4GB/64GB variant in India to keep the pricing in check. However, globally the phone is available with an 8GB/128GB combination as well, which we presume, may land in India pretty soon.

The phone supports 12 global 5G bands and runs on Android 11 out of the box. It houses a triple rear camera setup with the primary sensor being a 50MP snapper coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, the phone has a 13MP snapper for attending video calls and capturing selfies.

A 5,000 mAh battery pack powers the phone and it comes with a 20W charging support. Apart from that, the phone has various connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C port, WiFi 6, and dual 5G.

