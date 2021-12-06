Moto G31 sale start today; specs, price, availability and offers

Motorola’s latest budget offering - Moto G31 will start retailing today onwards. The phone was launched on November 29 and will be available on Flipkart from 12 pm Noon onwards.

With the Moto G31, Motorola aims to offer a phone with an AMOLED panel at an affordable price point to users as most smartphones in this price range come with LCD panels.

Apart from the panel, the phone’s key features include a 5,000 mAh battery in a thin and light build, a triple camera setup, with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128 GB onboard storage.

Moto G31 price, availability and launch offers

The retail price of Moto G31 in India starts at Rs 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The top-end variant is priced at Rs. 14,999 and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage

The phone comes in a couple of colour options - Baby Blue and Meteorite Grey and can be bought from Flipkart starting 12 noon today onward.

The phone can be bought in easy EMIs and though there are some card offers available on Flipkart - however, there’s nothing substantial that's worth highlighting here. That said, do check the applicable offers based on the payment options you select on e-commerce while shopping.

Moto G31 specifications and features

The Moto G31 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate while most other smartphones in this price range of Rs. 15000 come with a higher refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone has an Octa-core 2.0 Ghz MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with MaliG52 MC2 GPU. It comes in a couple of storage and memory variants – including 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard eMCP storage. The phone supports memory expansion of up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a triple camera setup with the primary sensor being a 50 MP sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 118-degree field-of-view and a 2MP sensor for macro shots. There is a 13MP front-facing camera housed under a hole-punch cutout.

Powering the phone is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging support over USB Type C. This is a dual sim phone that offers dual 4G connectivity, fingerprint reader, proximity sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack and GPS.

