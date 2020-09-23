Moto E7 Plus with Snapdragon 460 and 5000 mAH battery launched in India

Motorola has announced the all-new Moto E7 Plus in India. The phone was recently launched in Brazil and looks to take on the entry-level and budget segment phones in India by offering a massive battery pack and a 48-megapixel camera setup with night vision.

Moto E7 Plus price in India

Staying true to it’s E-series, the new phone falls in the affordable category of devices. The price of Moto E7 Plus in India is set at Rs. 9,499 and will be available in two colour options - Misty Blue, Twilight Orange with a gradient finish.

The E7 Plus is available in a single storage/memory combination and is sold exclusively via Flipkart. It will start retailing from September 30.

Moto E7 Plus specifications

Like most budget-focused smartphones, the Moto E7 Plus is not a spec monster. However, it does offer specifications that matter the most in this price category.

The phone comes with an Octa-CoreSnapdragon 460 chipset with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Interestingly Motorola is offering the phone in a single storage/memory variant but offers storage expansion up to 512 GB via a micro SD card. There are two different colour variants to choose from - Misty Blue, Twilight Orange.

On the front, there is a 6.5-inch Max Vision IPS TFT LCD with HD+ (1600x720) resolution. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support of a 10W charging solution. Even though the USB Type C port has become a norm and is beneficial since it offers faster data transfer and charging speeds, Moto has opted for a Micro USB charging slot on this phone.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back with a primary 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 for depth sensing. The camera supports Night Vision that allows you to capture detailed images even in low light conditions. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a waterdrop notch.

The Moto E7 Plus runs on Android 10 out of the box with Moto MyUI on top. It is a dual sim phone that supports two nano sims and a dedicated micro SD slot for memory expansion and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS.

