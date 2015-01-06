Toshiba Satellite Click Mini packs a convertible laptop in a tiny form factor

Toshiba has unveiled a new 2-in-1 convertible laptop called the Satellite Click Mini that sports an 8.9-inch display with a better-than-1080p resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels).

In its simplest form, it is a tablet that docks a keyboard, transforming it into a fully functional laptop. And unlike many of its competitors, the keyboard is what you'd expect from a proper notebook.

Toshiba's decision to go for a 8.9-inch model may well stem from the fact that Windows 8.1 is free for devices with a display smaller than 9-inch.

No surprise therefore that you do get Windows 8.1 with Bing as well as a one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal.

The rest of the device's configuration include an Intel Atom Z3735F processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage, a microSD card slot, microUSB, microHDMI, audio port, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, a rear 5-megapixel camera, a front-facing 2-megapixel one.

Dock the keyboard and you also get a full size USB port, a full size SD card slot and up to 16 hours video playback. The weight of the combined device though more than doubles, reaching a smidgen under 1Kg.

The Satellite Click Mini will sell for around £230 (about £350, AU$440) when it goes on sale in the UK in the first quarter of the year.