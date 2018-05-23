MIUI 10 now has a confirmed release date

After confirming the Mi 8 moniker for the upcoming flagship smartphone model on Tuesday, Xiaomi has announced that they will introduce the next iteration of their proprietary MIUI ROM — MIUI 10 alongside at the event on 31 May.

Xiaomi has released a teaser on Weibo touting the MIUI 10 to be lightning fast.

The company kicked off the development earlier this year, where they halted work on MIUI 9 to keep the focus on MIUI 10 stability and system optimisations. They also stated that the MIUI 9 updates are expected to resume after July with MIUI 9.6.

The announcement was first made at Xiaomi’s annual assembly meeting held on 23 January in China, where Hong Feng, co-founder and VP of Xiaomi, shared details on new ROM.

At the time of MIUI 10 announcement, Hong Feng said that company’s focus this time will be on bringing AI and machine learning features to the next version of their software.

Fonearena reports that the MIUI 10 Global ROM is expected to be customised for Indian users, as they did with the MIUI 9.

China will be the first country to get the taste of MIUI 10 followed by other big markets like India. The roll out is expected to start sometime in June for China and July or August for Global markets.