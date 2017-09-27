Microsoft’s Surface Pro LTE will go on sale December 1

Following last week’s leak of the Surface Pro LTE specs, Microsoft has revealed that this fresh spin on the hybrid, which adds cellular connectivity, will go on sale December 1.

This was announced by a Microsoft spokesperson over at the Ignite conference in Orlando, as Neowin reports, so we’ve got just over two months to wait now.

Meanwhile, there’s a good chance we’ll see a full reveal of the LTE-sporting new convertible at Microsoft’s big event in London which is scheduled for the end of October.

The bad news? Apparently the Surface Pro with LTE will only be available with a Core i5 processor, and there’ll be no Core i7 model for those who want to push the performance boat out further – at least not initially. This variant may arrive in the future, of course.

Two’s company

All this is in line with the aforementioned leak from online retailer Misco, which showed two different models of the Surface Pro LTE for pre-order, both powered by a 7th-generation (Kaby Lake) Core i5 processor. One offers 4GB of system memory and 128GB SSD storage, while the other doubles that up to 8GB and 256GB respectively.

According to the retailer, these devices will be pitched at about £1,130 (around $1,510, AU$1,930) and £1,400 (around $1,870, AU$2,390) respectively.

The new Surface Pro was certainly a hit with us, scoring highly in our review back in the summer, impressing with its much-improved accessories and performance in terms of battery longevity.

Obviously an LTE version allowing for internet connectivity when on the move will be a further boon.