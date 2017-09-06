New Surface devices could be unveiled late next month

Microsoft is gearing up to reveal at least one new Surface device next month, according to a new report.

A keynote by Panos Panay, Microsoft’s Surface head of product, will be delivered at the company’s London-based Future Decoded event, reports Microsoft insider Tom Warren of The Verge.

When will it all go down? Future Decoded runs October 31 through November 1, and it appears Panay will speak on the 31st.

Sources familiar with what Microsoft has cooking tell Warren there will be one new device, if not more, revealed during Future Decoded. Microsoft has launched devices in October in the past, such as during its Windows 10 device event in October 2015.

What could we see?

There are a few possibilities for what Microsoft might reveal come next month.

One option posited by Warren is the LTE version of the Surface Pro. Microsoft already announced a Surface Pro with LTE is on the way, and it's supposed to launch later this year. Future Decoded could be when we learn details of the always-connected tablet's release date and price.

Another possibility is the Surface Book 2. Two previous Surface Books have released during October, so the timing lines up for the updated laptop to show its face next month.

Finally, there's a chance Panay could unveil Surface products running ARM chips, including those with SoCs (System on a Chip) produced by Qualcomm.

Microsoft and Qualcomm announced during May's Computex conference that ARM-based Windows 10 devices produced by Asus, HP and Lenovo are on the way this year.

These PCs will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 platform and be slim, lightweight and fanless. What's more, the devices will have LTE support in addition to the full Windows 10 experience.

Microsoft could have a full plate of exciting new products to show during Future Decoded, so be sure to stick with TechRadar as we deliver all the news direct from London.