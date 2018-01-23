Microsoft's flagship Xbox One X console arrives in India

Originally announced as Project Scorpio back in June at the E3 2017 conference, the Xbox One X official launch took place on 6 November. While the most hyped gaming console from Microsoft was available in global markets earlier, it's finally made its entry to India today (23 January). The console is priced at Rs 44,990 and it competes against Sony's flagship PlayStation Pro 4 console.

Xbox One X is by far the mightiest gaming console in the series. It's great to see that Microsoft has decided to bring it to India soon after the global launch -

considering a year and a half interval between the Xbox One S India launch and its global launch.

It's a beefy upgrade

It's not a new generation of consoles, so if you are an existing Xbox One or One S user, you can still play those titles on the One X. According to Microsoft, "with 6 Teraflops, 326GB/s of Memory Bandwidth and advanced, custom silicon, the Scorpio Engine is the world’s most powerful console gaming processor".

It is the first Xbox console to run 4K 'Ultra HD' graphics, which pits it right against the PS4 Pro.

While the PS4 Pro only manages 30 frames per second at 4K, the Xbox One X delivers 60fps at 4K. Still, if you want to find out more on which is better, go ahead and read what Emma Boyle from TechRadar thinks about it.

The key feature of the console is high-end 4K graphics, but that doesn't force you to buy a 4K monitor. Thanks to supersampling, the enhanced graphics look fine even on a 1080p monitor too.

Not just graphics, but the console has gained some bulk physically as well. It weighs 3.8kg, which is almost a kg heavier than the One S. Mostly because of a more compact form factor and the technology crammed inside.

It has an intelligent cooling mechanism where a vapour chamber cooling system channels all the heat released right to the back of the console. To keep the console compact, almost the entire back acts as an exhaust for quick cooling.

Finally, the new console is also no slouch in the audio department, so be sure to check out our more general Xbox One X setup guide for some recommendations of how to give your overall AV setup a boost.

Microsoft Xbox One X availability

Xbox One X will be available from Microsoft India store, Amazon.in and Flipkart. For offline customers, it will hit Landmark and Croma retail stores and over 100 gaming specialty stores in India.