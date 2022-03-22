Microsoft slashes down the price of its Game Pass subscriptions

Audio player loading…

The trend of gaming has seen a considerable spike in India. Gaming franchises like Epic games and Krafton are leaving no stone unturned to gain maximum traction. Now, Microsoft has also joined the race with a price cut in its gaming subscription plans for services like Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold, and PC Game Pass. All the revised plans will be applicable for both console and PC starting from April 2022.

it's not for the first time that Microsoft has offered a rebate in the subscription. In the past, Xbox offered an 8 months Game Pass subscription for Rs 489.

Game Pass latest pricing

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Microsoft is offering a discount of 28% to the Indian players on Game Pass. All gamers can visit the official website of Xbox to purchase a subscription. Players can go for the Ultimate Game Pass which is for the individuals who play games on both gaming consoles and computers.

The one-month subscription to the Ultimate Game Pass will be now available at a price of Rs 499 instead of Rs 699. While the two-year subscription to the Ultimate Game Pass will be available at a price of Rs 11,999 instead of 16,799.

Apart from that, PC Game Pass will also get a considerable price cut. this pass lets gamers enjoy new games every month on different systems running on Windows 10 operating system.

On the other hand, The Xbox Game Pass, which can be dubbed as one of the most popular services offered by the brand, is also getting a major price cut along with Xbox Game Gold.

The one-month subscription of both Game Pass and Game Gold will be available at a price of Rs 349 which is around Rs 140 less than the previous pricing of the plan.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram