Microsoft brings its Surface lineup of premium laptops to India

Microsoft has finally brought its latest range of Surface laptops and convertible to India. These were originally announced at Microsoft’s October 2019 event and consisted of the Surface Pro X , Surface Pro 7 , and Surface Laptop 3 .

The newly launched Surface Pro X and Pro 7 are 2-in-1 convertibles and the Surface Laptop 3 is a conventional laptop that comes in two screen sizes. All the 3 machines run on Windows 10 Home and are also lightweight. The laptops can be used with the optional Surface keyboard, Surface slim pen, and Surface Arc mouse, which are sold separately.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Surface Pro X

The new Surface Pro X is the company’s thinnest and lightest 2-in-1 laptop ever. It measures a mere 7.3mm and weighs just 774g. The Surface Pro X features a 13-inch edge-to-edge PixelSense display with 2,880 x 1,920 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio.

It is powered by Microsoft SQ1 ARM chipset which is co-developed with Qualcomm and clocks at 3GHz and is coupled with an Adreno 685 GPU. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro X can last up to 13 hours on a single charge and also supports fast charging (80% in 30 mins).

The Surface Pro X features a couple of USB Type-C ports along with a Surface Connect port, a Surface Keyboard connector port, and a nano-SIM slot for LTE connectivity. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5: 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Snapdragon X24 LTE modem, A-GPS and GLONASS.

The Surface Pro X is priced at Rs 98,999 and is available on Amazon . It comes in matte black colour.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Surface Pro 7

Surface Pro 7 sports a 12.3 PixelSense 3:2 display with 2,736 x 1,824 resolution. It comes with four different configurations powered by up to 10th gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. The company claims that the machine can last up to 10.5 hours on a single charge and also comes with fast charging. It weighs under 800 grams.

Surface Pro 7 offers multiple options for connecting to displays and docking stations with a USB Type-A, a USB Type-C, and a Surface Connect port. The built-in kickstand helps in transforming the Surface Pro 7 from a laptop to a tablet. It features an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera that also supports face authentication, Windows Hello. Other notable features include dual far-field mics, 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Surface Pro 7 starts at Rs 72,999 and is available on Amazon . It comes in platinum and matte black colour options.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Surface Laptop 3

The new Surface Laptop 3 comes in two different screen sizes - 13.5-inch and 15-inch. The 13.5-inch variant is powered by up to 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. On the other hand, the 15-inch model comes with up AMD Ryzen processor with Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. The machine offers up to 11.5 hours of battery and weighs around 1.2 - 1.5 kgs.

Connectivity options on the machine include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. On the port front, the laptop offers a USB Type -C port, a USB Type-A port along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port. It also features an HD webcam and supports Windows Hello face authentication. Other notable features include dual far-field mics and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio.

The Surface Laptop 3 starts at Rs 98,999 and is available on Amazon . It comes in platinum and matte black colour options.

Laptop Config Price Surface Pro X 8/128, LTE Rs 98,999 Surface Pro 7 i3/4/128 Rs 72,999 i5/8/128 Rs 88,999 i5/8/256 Rs 1,16,999 i7/16/256 Rs 1,41,999 Surface Laptop 3 i5/8/128GB, 13.5” Rs 98,999 A9/8/128GB 15” Rs 1,16,999

The new Surface series will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and other authorized online and offline sellers pan India.