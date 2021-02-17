Micromax In Note 1 and In 1b now available in offline markets

Micromax In Note 1 and In 1b smartphones are now available in the offline markets. The company has entered the offline space in Karnataka with its two latest phones. The phone was being sold on Flipkart for now.

Micromax is partnering with Simtel mobile planet, Roshini mobiles and Vinod Enterprises in Bengaluru to take care of the offline sales and demand. These three partners will sell Micromax In smartphone across the Karnataka state which also happens to be the first destination in South India.

While the phones will be available in the offline market in Karnataka only, for now, the company also plans to expand its retail presence across the country. As a part of its expansion strategy, the Micromax is partnering with the multiple partners across seven States including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Assam, Nagaland and Tripura.

It is also worth mentioning that about a good percentage of India’s smartphone sales happen via offline stores and Micromax aims to grab a piece of the pie in the offline market. Back in the early 2010s, Micromax had a strong presence in the offline market as well as online market. The company made its comeback to the smartphone market last year with 2 new phones - Micromax In Note 1 and Micromax In 1b. The company is also expected to lauch new phones later this year.

As for the after-sale service, the brand has over 1000 service centres across the county. It has initiated services such as 60 minutes express service promise, single day problem resolution and quick query closure through WhatsApp.

Commenting on the announcement, Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India said, “We are overwhelmed with the response that our IN smartphones have received from consumers across the country. When you make a comeback and it is reciprocated with love and trust, it only pushes us to keep working hard and raising the benchmark. It is our endeavour to ensure that we are available across every access point for our customers and our presence in retail stores are a step towards the same.”

(Image credit: Micromax)

Micromax In Note 1 specs and price

Processor : MediaTek Helio G85

: MediaTek Helio G85 Display : 6.67" Full HD+ display, 450nits

: 6.67" Full HD+ display, 450nits RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64/128GB

: 64/128GB Rear camera : 48+5+2+2MP

: 48+5+2+2MP Front camera : 16MP

: 16MP Battery : 5,000mAh, 18W charging

: 5,000mAh, 18W charging OS : Android 10

: Android 10 Colours: Green and White

(Image credit: Micromax)

Micromax In 1b specs and price

Processor : MediaTek Helio G35

: MediaTek Helio G35 Display : 6.53" HD+ display

: 6.53" HD+ display RAM : 2/4GB

: 2/4GB Storage : 32/64GB

: 32/64GB Rear camera : 13+2MP

: 13+2MP Front camera : 8MP

: 8MP Battery : 5,000mAh, 10W charging

: 5,000mAh, 10W charging OS : Android 10

: Android 10 Colours: Blue, Green, and Purple

