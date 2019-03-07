Trending

Mi Band 3 users can now go trendy with colorful new straps

By Wearables  

The Mi Band 3 was launched in September 2018

Xiaomi keeps on adding new accessories for its products in its official Mi Store, and on Thursday it announced four new straps for the Mi Band 3. The Mi Band 3 was launched in September last year and along with the new straps, the company has also introduced the Mi Band 3 charging cable.

The new Mi Band 3 straps come in four trendy colours -- Red, orange, Blue and Black. These are priced at Rs 249 while the Mi Band 3 charger is up for Rs 149.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 boasts of up to 20-days of battery life, is water resistant by up to 50 meters, monitors your heart rate and allows you to view notifications on the OLED touchscreen.

The Mi Band 3 is priced at Rs 1,999 and is available on Amazon India, Flipkart and Mi India Store.

In other news, the Redmi Note 7 by Xiaomi went on its first sale in India on March 6. According to the company, over 200,000 units of the Note 7 were sold in just a matter of minutes. The next sale is scheduled for March 13 which is also the day Redmi Note 7 Pro goes up for its first sale. 

