MediaTek announces new Helio chipsets featuring dual VoLTE support

Taiwanese chipset maker MediaTek announced two new Helio chipsets with dual VoLTE support. Succeeding the Helio P20, the newly announced Helio P23 and Helio P30 are aimed at mid-range smartphones. Given the popularity of VoLTE in the Indian market thanks to Reliance Jio, the new Helio P series chipsets could yield good returns to MediaTek.

MediaTek will be rolling out the Helio P23 and the Helio P30 chipsets in the next quarter. While retaining the same octa-core CPU setup, both the new chipsets come with upgraded GPUs and modems. The direct result of these upgrades will be visible in the overall graphics and network performance, compared to the last generation of Helio P series chipsets in the mid-range.

Helio P23, P30 features – dual camera support, modem upgrades

MediaTek has introduced upgrades for the mid-range with these two new chipsets. Both the Helio -23 and the Helio P30 come with support for dual cameras and up to 300 Mbps download speeds.

To be more specific, the Helio P23 supports 13MP + 13MP dual cameras or a single 24MP camera. The Helio P30, on the other hand, supports 16MP + 16MP dual cameras or a single 25MP camera. Additionally, MediaTek has also brought its Imagiq 2.0 technology from its high-end Helio X30 chipset. There are upgrades to the EIS algorithms, noise reduction, and auto exposure implementations as well.

Coming to the new modems, the Helio P23 and P30 come with new LTE Cat 7/13 modem, which supports up to 300 Mbps download and 150 Mbps upload speeds. More interestingly, both the chipsets are bringing support for dual SIM dual 4G, along with dual VoLTE and ViLTE. Essentially, this means that you will be able to use 4G VoLTE and ViLTE on both primary as well as secondary SIMs now.

In terms of clock speeds and GPU, the Helio P23 and P30 feature an octa-core CPU architecture, with four performance cores and four efficiency cores. MediaTek has upgraded the GPU to ARM’s Mali-G71, which should show a direct improvement in graphics performance.

MediaTek has announced that the Helio P23 and P30 will be available from the next quarter. Given the popularity of VoLTE in the Indian market, and with Airtel preparing to test VoLTE on its network, these two new chipsets could prove to be good for MediaTek in the mid-range segment.