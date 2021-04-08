Logitech launches G333 Gaming Earphones in India

Logitech has launched a new pair of earphones which are part of its G gaming accessory brand called the G333 Gaming Earphones in India. The new pair of earphones is one of the rarer additions to the Logitech lineup which mostly consists of headphones.

The new pair of Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones have been priced at Rs 4,995 in India and are already available for purchase. Users can get these from the official Logitech website or on Amazon. In terms of colours, the Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones are available in Black, White or Purple variants.

The Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones have apparently been engineered for gaming, but differs from traditional earbuds because of the two separate drivers in each ear housing. One driver is dedicated to bass, while the other is dedicated to mids and highs. These two drives measure 5.8 mm and 9.2 mm.

This architecture apparently delivers a distinct audio experience and soundscape, revealing details of game environments and clearly separating voice chat. The earphones are equipped to allow gamers to play anywhere, and provides wired compatibility with PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as mobile devices, tablets and more. The Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones feature a 3.5mm aux connector and there is an included USB-C adapter in the box.

The G333 includes three sizes of soft silicone ear tips and has a sturdy aluminium housing with tangle-free flat cables for durability and a premium look and feel. For added connectivity, these headphones feature a high-quality in-line mic and integrated audio controls and come with their own soft carrying pouch for convenience.

The Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones are lightweight and only weigh, 19 grams. The drivers have a sensitivity of 101.6±3 DB @ 1 KHZ SPL and a Frequency Response of 20 Hz ~ 20 KHz.