LG G6 gets a huge price cut; now available at Rs 38,999

LG has launched its flagship device LG G6 in India on 24 April for a price of Rs. 51,999. At the time of the launch, it offered Rs. 10,000 cashback to Amazon Prime customers on purchase of G6 using SBI or HDFC bank cards. Later the company has slashed the price of G6 by Rs.10,000 in May on the occasion of its 20th anniversary in the country.

Now, Amazon is making the deal even better by selling G6 for the best price ever, Rs. 38,999. However, only Amazon Prime customers can avail this offer. It is available in ice platinum and the Astro Black color options.

At this price, LG V20, OnePlus 3T, Samsung C9 Pro, and Xperia XZ are few other options you should consider before narrowing down to LG G6. IP68 rating, dual camera, and QHD Dolby Vision and HDR10 display are some unique features on G6 that justify its price tag. Therefore, if you are longing to buy a flagship from tier one manufacturer, you shouldn't miss this deal.

Despite of having all these features, here is why the LG G6 can’t be perfect for everyone.

To recap, LG G6 is an IP68 certified phone. It comes with a dust and water resistant metal body that has a 5.7-inch Corning Gorilla Glass 5 ‘Full Vision’ display on the top with a resolution of 2880×1440 pixels, i.e., 564 pixels per inch (PPI).

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC, with a quad-core processor and Adreno 530 GPU. As for the memory, the G6 comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage with support for microSD cards up to 2TB. Indian variant comes with 64GB storage.

In the camera department, LG has retained the dual-camera setup from the G5. One of the cameras houses a 13MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 29mm equivalent focal length. The second camera houses a 125 degrees wide-angle 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 12mm equivalent focal length.

Both cameras are assisted with dual tone LED flash; however, OIS is operational only on the standard camera. Now, you need not manually tap on an on-screen button to move to the wide-angle camera; depending on the zoom level it automatically shifts from one camera to other.

On the front, it has a 100 degrees wide-angle 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

A 3300mAh battery powers LG G6 and Quick Charge 3.0 helps to charge it from 0 to 83% in 30 minutes. The fingerprint sensor is mounted just below the cameras. Other sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, and compass.

Connectivity options on this phone are Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Infrared Port, NFC, USB v3.1 Type-C 1.0, 2G, 3G and 4G LTE.