LG consolidates its position in 5G vehicle connectivity market

LG Electronics has said that it has inked a deal on 5G vehicle connectivity with an European carmaker as the South Korean company seeks to expand its reach in the rapidly-growing self-driving and connected vehicle markets.

The company said that it has secured orders to supply 5G telematics components to a carmaker in Europe. It, however, did not reveal the name of the car company.

Telematics is a combination of several disciplines including telecommunications and vehicle parts technologies, and is essential to developing autonomous and wirelessly connected cars.

5G telematics delivers data faster than 4G LTE with latency expected to drop to about one tenth of current speeds. Videos and other multimedia content will see faster downloads through the car’s infotainment systems.

Faster and more stable communications means vehicles can recognize and respond to a variety of road conditions and driving situations instantaneously.

LG's telematic device: Explained

(Image credit: LG Electronics)

LG telematic device provides an over-the-air (OTA) technology that updates vehicle software online, a high-precision positioning technology that reduces the error range of vehicle location information, and a 5G vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology used for information on traffic conditions and pedestrians. Its Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) technology also allows users to experience premium connected-car and autonomous-driving experiences.

"V2X enables vehicles to communicate in real-time with other vehicles, nearby pedestrians and infrastructure to create a safer environment for all," LG said.

Also, its Advanced Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) can pinpoint a vehicle’s exact location to within 40 centimeters even when traveling at high speeds. Communication from vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure or vehicle to pedestrian through 5G can help prevent accidents and ensure safer driving experience.

"What’s more, the smart, flat antenna allows automakers to maintain the aerodynamic lines of their original designs which would have been impossible with traditional “shark fin” antennas," LG said.

LG working with Qualcomm, Intel

The 5G telematics communication module was installed in vehicles for the first time last year and it is expected to expand taking over 25% of the overall telematics market by 2026, according to a report.

LG Electronics enjoys 24.1% of the vehicle telematics market (figure as per third quarter of 2021). LG's competitor in the telematics market currently is Germany's Continental.

LG is working on its "5G Connected Car Platform" in collaboration with Qualcomm. LG also tied up with Intel to pilot the 5G-based telematic tech.

