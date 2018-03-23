Lava launches the first Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone in India

Lava today unveiled the first Android Oreo (Go Edition) phone — the Lava Z50 — in India. It’s not the first time the phone is making its appearance, as it had made its debut during the Mobile World Congress earlier this year.

Touted to be the first Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone, the Lava Z50 is now available for purchase for Rs 2,400 after Rs 2000 cash back. It will be available at over 100,000 retail stores in Black and Gold colour variants. If you want to buy it online, head over to either Flipkart, Snapdeal or Amazon.

Android Go is a whole new version of Google’s operating system designed specifically for those with low-end devices that don’t pack much RAM or processing power.

The Lava Z50 features a 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs on MediaTek MT6737 chip clocked at 1.1 GHz and has 1GB RAM with 8GB internal storage.

For optics, it has a 5MP rear and front sensor with flash and the company says both the cameras have Bokeh Mode to add blurring effect to photos. The Lava Z50 supports search in 10 major Indian languages.

The company is offering a two-year warranty and free one-time screen replacement for a year. Further, customers can avail cash back of Rs 2,000 from Airtel as a part of ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative.