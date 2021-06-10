Koch Media's new premium gaming label 'Prime Matter' announced, along with 12 new titles

German-Austrian media company Koch Media has unveiled its new premium gaming label named 'Prime Matter' as we get set to start off with E3 2021. This new label, which is the fifth strand under Koch Media, will be publishing games from studios all across the world.

Koch Media says that the reason to launch a new global publishing service provider for developers is to expand its label portfolio to meet the growing demands and opportunities. The new label will be publishing a large portfolio of new titles, across a wide range of genres, as well as some established brands too from the likes of Warhorse Studios.

The team of Prime Matter led by Mario Gerhold will be operating out of Koch Media's head quarter in Munich and has a mix of seasoned industry veterans and enthusiastic fresh faces creating a team of diverse multi-cultured gaming experts.

"Prime Matter is a new home for premium games, offering both current and future partners all the expertise of the Koch Media Group alongside a new and dynamic team dedicated to maximising their true potential," said Koch Media's CEO Klemens Kundratitz.

"The core of the video games industry is, of course, entertainment. Prime Matter will constantly look to innovate and inspire gamers across all its activities while retaining the fundamental values of what makes our industry so special; it is intrinsically fun." he added.

The launch of Prime Matter ties in with the announcement of 12 new IPs and titles on the new label from a diverse and global range of studios.

New games under Prime Matter

Payday 3

There's a third installment of Payday on the way by Starbreeze Studios (Sweden). The latest upcoming installment in this high-octane first-person co-op heist shooter game, is set in a Hollywood-like environment. It will let players live out the fantasy of being a world-class career criminal once again and continue the narrative from where it left off.

Payday 3 release is scheduled for 2023 on PC and consoles and will feature co-op multiplayer modes.

Crossfire: Legion

Smilegate and Prime Matter are teaming to up to release Canadian developer Blackbird Interactive’s futuristic RTS game Crossfire: Legion. This is a modern refreshed take on the Real-Time Strategy genre made by creators of Homeworld, Company of Heroes, Dawn of War, based on the close futuristic crossfire universe, with strong fast-paced action and fully customizable armies.

Crossfire: Legion release is scheduled for 2022 only on PC and will feature single player and multiplayer modes.

Kings Bounty 2

Kings Bounty 2 is developed by 1C Entertainment (Russia) and will the RPG successor of the well-known franchise which defined the RPG strategy world back in the days. It is set to be an immersive tactical RPG, that blends politically-themed high fantasy with turn-based battles and lets players command a diverse army of living (and dead) beings and creatures.

Kings Bounty 2 release is scheduled for August 24, 2021, on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and Nintendo Switch and will only feature a single-player mode.

Scars Above

Scars Above is a new IP by Mad Head Games (Serbia) is a dark sci-fi action adventure that sees a lone protagonist having to survive on a hostile nightmare world. It is defined as a challenging sci-fi action game, with a balance of combat and exploration, that allows players to make smart choices and use believable weapons and technology to overcome terrifying monsters on a planet of mesmerizing beauty and horrible nightmares.

The release of Scars Above is scheduled for 2022 on PC and consoles and will only feature a single-player mode.

Codename Final Form

Codename Final Form which is a working title is another new IP from Polish developers Reikon Games and is an adrenaline fuelled futuristic FPS with the player taking on the role of a cybernetic Valkyrie saving humanity from extinction. This is apparently set to be a new definer within the FPS category, where players can fully customize their Valkyrie’s skills and premium looks, team up with fellow robotic saviors in an escalating dance of movement and combat against an unknown enemy force in a post-cyberpunk universe.

The release date of Final Form is yet to be decided but it will hit PC and consoles and will have a co-op multiplayer mode of up to three players.

Gungrave G.O.R.E

South-Korean Studio IGGYMOB is back with the Gungrave series in a new game called Gungrave G.O.R.E which is a stylish third-person action shooter. This will have players take on the role of Grave, a gunslinger of resurrection and badass anti-hero of your dreams, mowing down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets.

Gungrave G.O.R.E release is scheduled for 2022 on PC and consoles and will only feature a single-player mode.

Dolmen

Dolmen is a new IP from Brazilian Massive Work Studio. Dolmen is a terrifying new Action RPG that combines futuristic Sci-Fi and Lovecraftian Cosmic Horror. Dolmen is all about experiencing a terrifying and disturbing giga-esc world. It challenges players with entities beyond comprehension and the sensation of discovery. Dolmen wants you to feel alone in this world, like being forgotten by life itself.

The release of Dolmen is scheduled for 2022 on PC and consoles and will feature both single-players and multiplayer modes.

The Last Oricru

Another new IP is The Last Oricru from GoldKnights (Czech Republic). It is a third-person action RPG taking place in a unique middle age setting, combined with sci-fi elements. The Last Oricru is another game that will let players define their own path based on the choices they make. It will let them side with different factions or betray them and influence the outcome of the war.

The Last Oricru release is scheduled for 2022 on PC and consoles and will feature both single-player and co-op multiplayer modes.

Echoes Of The End

Echoes Of The End is the working title of another new IP that is developed by Icelandic studio Myrkur Games. This is a story-driven singleplayer Action-Adventure in a unique fantasy world, following the story of Ryn who is in search of her real purpose.

The release date of Echoes Of The End is yet to be decided but when it does it will be made available on PC and consoles and will only have a single-player mode.

The Chant

This new IP from Canadian Studio Brass Token is an upcoming psychological thriller is an atmospheric 3rd person psychedelic horror adventure. The Chant is set on the tormented grounds of a new age cult, that fulfills players' thrill of supernatural horrors dealing with the dark sides of spirituality, cultism, and untangle terrifying revelations about the universe.

Release of The Chant is scheduled for 2022 on PC and consoles and this too will only have a single-player mode.

Encased

The new IP Encased from Russian developer Dark Crystal Games, is a classic RPG where the player is on a mission to discover the secrets of an alien civilization. Encased embodies the charm, humor and charisma of the RPG classics, combines it with incredible freedom of choice, deep and tactical RPG system and gives the beloved apocalypse setting an interesting twist.

Encased is set for release in September of 2021 on PC and will feature only a single-player mode.

New Painkiller game

While the developers did not reveal any details, it did announce that a new Painkiller game is on the way.

Besides this Warhorse Studios also announced that it is officially bringing Kingdome Come Deliverance to Nintendo Switch in collaboration with Saber Interactive. Koch Media also announced that it is bringing a number of legacy games from studios that already work with Koch Media will be published on the new label. These will include Warhorse Studios new game, Nine Dots Studio’s Outward coming for Gen 9, as well as Taleworlds’ Mount and Blade II: Bannerlords also coming to consoles.

