Kenneth Cole's Wellness smartwatch launched in India

Kenneth Cole, one of the leading fashion brands in the world, today launched its wearable in India priced above Rs 7,000 . The Wellness smartwatch from the premium brand will be available at major online and offline retailers.

With this smartwatch, the company is expanding its product range in India. Previously, the company introduced the New York line of smartwatches too. The Wellness smartwatch comes with a range of fitness and health-specific features. Nevertheless, the smartwatch maintains a stylish, minimalist and classic design. The metallic finish of the dial and crown adds to the premium finish of the Wellness smartwatch.

The Wellness smartwatch comes in two variants - the regular watch with the Silver dial with black Silicone strap is priced at Rs 8,500 while the Gold dial with Leather strap costs Rs 10,000.

As the name suggests, the Wellness smartwatch brings in a load of fitness tracking features like calorie tracking during your long runs. It supports multiple sports modes too. Through the companion app, you can keep track of all your activities at glance. The Wellness smartphone is also capable of tracking sleep cycles as well.

(Image credit: Kenneth Cole)

The Wellness smartwatch from Kenneth Cole can also monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen and body temperature. Not only does the smartwatch enable you to keep track of your vitals, but it also pairs with your smartphone to mirror your notifications too. You can reply to messages and answer calls directly from your wrist.

Apart from these features, the smartwatch allows you to listen to music and control media playback as well. The Wellness smartwatch also allows you to capture moments from your phone.

When it comes to battery life, the smartwatch claims a total usage of 7-10 days on a single charge. It takes approximately 2 hours to fully top up the battery on the smartwatch. Like many smartwatches on the market, the Wellness also comes with multiple watch faces to choose from. These can be changed via the companion app.

Growth of budget smartwatches

(Image credit: Kenneth Cole)

A recent study has shown that the smartwatch market in India has grown by 173% YoY. A majority contributor to this growth is Indian brands like Noise and Fire-Boltt. The companies provide a wider range of smartwatches at budget prices. But while the price is on the lower side, you still get many of the same features.

Premium smartwatches continue to be reigned by Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4. The latter saw immense growth in smartwatch users after the company provided offers on their Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. Users were able to get the smartwatch at a discounted price when they purchased the flagship device.