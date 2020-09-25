Jio rolls out India’s first in-flight services for overseas travellers

Reliance Jio has announced inflight voice and data services for its postpaid customers who’re travelling abroad. The company has partnered with Aeromobile, a subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics.

The service has been introduced at a time when overseas travelling is restricted in most parts of the world due to the pandemic outbreak. However, Jio is also planning to offer inflight connectivity within the country once it gets the green signal from the regulators.

This announcement of in-flight mobility comes days after the company announced its new JioPostpaid plans offering free voice calls, subscription to premium OTT platforms and bundled data.

Jio in-flight packs

The new in-flight roaming pack starts at Rs. 450 with a day of validity and offers 250 MB of data and 100 minutes of calls and 100 messages. For Rs. 699, users will be entitled to 500 MB of data, 100 messages and 100 minutes of calls for a validity of 1 day.

In case you want more data then you can get 1GB of in-flight data for a day while the calling time, SMS and calling time remains the same.

It is worth noting that Jio is offering free international roaming to users travelling to the United States and UAE. In terms of call charges, the company will charge Rs. 1/per minute for calls to India with WiFi calling and international call charges start at .50p per minute.

How to activate Jio’s In-flight packs

The service can be used on supported flights once they reach at least 20,000 feet high. The company has partnered with 22 different flights and the list can be found on Jio’s official website.

Users who have the valid in-flight roaming plan activated on their connection can follow the below process to make use of the services while travelling overseas once the restrictions are lifted.

Turn off the Airplane mode and the phone will latch on to the Aeromobile network automatically

Manually connect to Aeromobile network from the phone’s settings, in case your phone does not connect to the network

Once connected, you’ll get the welcome message post which you can use the phone to make calls, send text messages and browse the internet.