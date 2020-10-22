Jio Platforms rebrands Jio Browser as JioPages - Here are its top features

Reliance backed Jio Platforms has launched a made-in-India web browser called JioPages. This revamped mobile browser joins other applications from Jio Platforms that debuted earlier this year. Thes apps include - JioChat and JioMeet.

According to the company, the new web browser is built on the Chromium Blink engine and is a privacy-focused browser that is aimed at offering faster page loads, improved media streaming and web page rendering that is better than most browsers. It also comes with a PIN-locked Incognito Mode and built-in Adblock Plus.

The new JioPages browser comes with 8 Indian languages and apart from English, it supports - Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. It will also offer users an option to customize content feed based on their preferred state.

JioPages features

The browser that is currently available only for the Android operating system replaces the previous version and has over 14 million downloads already. It comes with features that are found in most new-age browsers. Here is a quick look at some of the new features available on the JioPage:

Personalized content and theme: The new JioPages has various themes to choose from. These colourful backgrounds can be selected based on your personal preference. Dark mode is another such feature that is preferred by many. Additionally, users can set a search engine of their choice as a default. Also, it allows users to pin their favourite and frequently visited websites on home allowing quick and hassle-free access.

Regional Content: JioPages comes with the support of eight different regional languages. Users have an option to get customized news of their choice by selecting a state of their choice. Once done, popular sites from this state will automatically appear on their screens.

Ad-blocker: JioPage comes with a built-in ad-blocker that allows you uninterrupted web browsing experience. It not only stops pesky ads from showing but also blocks pop-ups that hamper the browsing experience.

Built-in download manager: You also get a download manager built-in with the JioPages browser. It helps users to download their favourite media content and files easily and categorizes them based on their types.