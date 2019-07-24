JBL's Google Assistant soundbar finally released after a year-long delay

It's been a while since the JBL Link Bar was announced – nearly a year, in fact – but the all-in-one soundbar, Android TV box, Chromecast device, and Google Assistant speaker has just become available to buy.

According to Engadget, pre-orders started almost a year ago too – but now the Link Bar can finally be purchased from the JBL website and approved retailers for $399.95 / £349.99. This works out at around AU$630; however it doesn't appear to be available in Australia yet.

Read our hands-on JBL Link Bar review

Looking for something else? Here are the best soundbars in 2019

The best Bluetooth speakers you can buy

If you want a little extra bass with your new bar, you can also purchase an optional subwoofer for an additional $299.95 (around £240 / AU$430).

(Image credit: JBL / Harman)

Smart soundbar

As well as boosting your home cinema sound, this nifty soundbar can also turn your regular old 'dumb' TV into a smart TV with Android TV built in, which gives you access to apps like Netflix, YouTube and Hulu.

It also comes with Google Assistant built-in, which means you can search through your Android TV content using your voice alone, as well as controlling your smart home.

If you'd rather browse your music, shows, and radio stations via your smartphone or laptop, the JBL Link Bar comes with Chromecast built-in as well.

With all these smart features, it appears that you get a lot for your money with the JBL Link Bar; even so, $400 is a significant amount to spend, and some of the best soundbars are much cheaper, like the $250 (£249 / AU$649) Polk Audio Command Bar.

Of course, if you bought a budget soundbar, a Google Assistant speaker, and Chromecast device separately, you could be looking at a bill well over $400 – in which case, the JBL Link Bar is a very attractive prospect indeed.

Via Engadget