Itel A47 launched in India at Rs 5,499, available exclusively on Amazon

Itel has expanded its budget smartphone segment by adding another offering in its A-series, the Itel A47. The company launched the new smartphone in an exclusive tie-up with Amazon which is the only place the smartphone will be available.

The Itel A47 comes after Itel introduced the A48 and it features an HD+ FullScreen display, curved edges, dual security features and a bigger battery. A47 is priced at Rs 5,499, which the brand justifies by saying its purpose is ‘democratizing technology for masses’ along with ‘Digital India’.

The latest addition Itel A47 is set to go on sale across India starting February 5 at 12 noon onwards.

Itel A47: Specs and features

The Itel A47 comes with a 5.5-inch (13.97cm) HD+ FullScreen display and 2.5D Glass. In terms of cameras it comes equipped with dual 5-megapixel AI camera and 5-megapixel selfie camera with Soft Flash.

It comes equipped with multiple camera effects like smart recognition, portrait mode, beauty mode, etc. The display of the Itel A47 has a 18:9 aspect ratio, IPS panel, curved edges and 1440x720 resolution.

The Itel A47 runs on a 3020mAh battery and Android 9 Pie (Go Edition), it is powered with 1.4GHz quad-core processor as well. The smartphone also comes equipped with dual security features like multi-functional fingerprint sensor and face unlock which apparently allows consumer to unlock device in 0.2sec timeframe. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage along with a dedicated expandable memory up to 32GB.

It features a shiny gradient dual-tone back colour finish and is available in two colour options— Cosmic Purple and Ice Lake Blue.